Twenty-five people on Saturday were to be arraigned in court following May Day protests in Berlin, the city’s Attorney-General said.

According to the AG’s press office, they were detained on suspicion of violent rioting.

Several suspects, linked to the attack on a television camera team, were among those to appear before a judge.

The Berlin Chief of Police, Barbara Slowik, told the RBB Radio Station that the incident was under investigation by a Special Police Division dedicated to politically motivated crimes.

Slowik noted that 209 people were detained, briefly or otherwise, by police officers over the course of May Day, traditionally a day of major protests and pockets of rioting in the German capital.

She added that 2020 celebration; major protests were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a handful of smaller demonstrations were authorised under strict hygiene and social-distancing restrictions, most of which took place without incident.

Hundreds of people marched through the Central District of Kreuzberg, normally the epicentre of May Day unrest in Berlin, setting off fireworks and hurling insults at police officers.

The demonstration was not authorised, meaning that participants were breaking the law.

The late-night march was linked to hard-left activists.

However, Slowik did not give details on the political backgrounds of the masked individuals, who attacked the journalists.

The camera team had been filming for the ZDF broadcaster’s “Heute Show” (Today Show), a satirical news programme.

A police spokeswoman said four victims had to receive hospital treatment due to injuries they sustained.

Meanwhile, six people had been arrested in connection with the attack. (dpa/NAN)

– May 2, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT |

