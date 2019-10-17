Nearly 500 migrants were on Thursday discovered around and picked up at the Greek Islands, according to the Greek authorities.

Greece’s Ministry of Public Order and Citizen Protection in Athens and the Pireaus coastguard said that they picked up 474 migrants.

The Greek Aegean islands host a large migrant and refugee population, and Athens is straining under a new surge in arrivals from Turkey.

There are more than 33,000 people being hosted in overfilled camps and other accommodation on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos.

According to figures from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, the number of migrants coming from Turkey to the Greek islands since the beginning of 2019 had risen to 39,000, compared to 32,494 in the previous year. (dpa/NAN)

– Oct 17, 2019 @ 18:17 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)