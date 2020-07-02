RIMINI Street, Inc. a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Airservices Australia,

Australia’s air navigation service provider, has further extended the maintenance and support agreement for its mission-critical SAP platform with Rimini Street.

The organization first switched to Rimini Street support in 2016 and has opted to continue to receive the Company’s ultra-responsive support model based on the ROI achieved to date, and the ability to divert significant ongoing annual support savings to enable innovation initiatives across their business.

Rimini Street Support Helps Transform Operations “For the Next Decade and Beyond”

Airservices Australia is a government-owned organization providing safe, secure, efficient and environmentally responsible services to the aviation industry. It manages 11 percent of the world’s airspace, and more than four million aircraft movements carrying more than 160 million passengers annually.

Airservices provides telecommunications, aeronautical data, navigation services and

aviation rescue firefighting services for the aviation industry.

Airservices Australia relies on its SAP ECC 6.0 system to run the day-to-day operations of its two air traffic services centers, two terminal control units and 29 towers at international and regional airports, which combined includes more than 3,500 employees.

By switching from the software vendor’s support to Rimini Street, the organization has significantly lowered its overall maintenance and support spend and now has additional resources – time, money and personnel – to apply toward digital transformation initiatives, including developing its next-generation ERP strategy.

The organization is also able to maintain its current stable SAP system for a minimum of 15 years under Rimini Street support, allowing them to step off the vendor’s upgrade cycle and take a more business-driven approach to their IT roadmap.

“The move to a third-party support model has allowed us to maintain and maximize our ERP system while looking at initiatives that can help us transform our operations for the next decade and beyond,” said Sandeep Khyalia, application services manager, Airservices Australia. “Rimini Street also provides support for software customizations, which allows us the opportunity to extend the life of our current system and not have to rush into an upgrade to S/4HANA – which today is not the

best fit for our business – while meeting our compliance and regulatory obligations.”

All Rimini Street clients benefit from the company’s flexible, premium-level enterprise software support model, including its industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 15-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases. Clients are also assigned a Primary Support Engineer, PSE, backed by a team of functional and technical experts, who have an average of 15 years’ experience in the client’s software system.

“Airservices Australia requires a robust enterprise software solution, which it has in its SAP system but given the mission-critical nature of their operations, it also needs reliable and quick support for any issues that may arise,” said Emmanuelle Hose, regional general manager, Australia and New Zealand, Rimini Street. “Shifting to third-party support from Rimini Street has allowed Airservices to benefit from our ultra-responsive and personalized support services, with access to expert engineers 24x7x365 to help them keep their SAP platform running smoothly and reduce their operating risks.”

– July 02, 2020 @ 12:15 GMT

