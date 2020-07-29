ANDERSEN Global announces its debut in Togo by way of a Collaboration Agreement with one of Lomé’s largest tax and legal firms, VAS Consulting, expanding the organization’s breadth of coverage as it continues to build out its platform in West Africa.

Founded in 2016, VAS Consulting, led by Managing Partner Valery Sindjalim, is a corporate, tax and legal advisory practice whose professionals focus on corporate law, tax, finance, business organizations and corporate deals for a multitude of clients including multinational corporations in oil and gas, telecommunications, industrial and finance as well as private and state-owned entities.

“Our firm is committed to providing clients with a tailor-made approach to address their tax and legal needs and aims to effectively assist foreign investors in Francophone Africa,” Valery said.

“Our collaboration with Andersen Global enhances our ability to deliver best-in-class service and quality, seamless coverage internationally.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “The cultural and synergistic fit of each and every one of our member and collaborating firms is critical, and Valery and his team share our commitment to stewardship, independence and transparency.

The collaboration with VAS Consulting provides our organization with another strong building block as we continue to create an even more robust presence throughout the continent.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 183 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

– July 29, 2020 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)