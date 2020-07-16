ANDERSEN Global continues its expansion in the Caribbean by way of a Collaboration Agreement with full-service tax firm Robley Baynes, marking the organization’s debut in Trinidad and Tobago.

Established in 2018, the firm provides a full scope of services including tax and advisory, financial, corporate and management. Led by Partners Kendell Robley and Mikhail Baynes, the dynamic and innovative firm assists clients with value-added solutions focused on business improvement and growth, leveraging their resources and experience across a wide range of client engagements.

“We constantly strive to provide best-in-class, client-focused solutions with a high-caliber team of professionals,” Kendell and Mikhail said. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global will allow us to expand our capacity and global footprint, bringing opportunities for broader and more seamless service globally.”

“We are delighted to work with Kendall, Mikhail and their team in Trinidad and Tobago. Collaborating with Robley Baynes will strengthen our ability to serve clients at the highest level as they share a common vision and consistently demonstrate their commitment to stewardship, transparency and independence,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said.

“It is important for us to have tax and accounting capabilities in this region, and the firm represents a cornerstone for our expansion in the area.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 179 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 15:57 GMT

