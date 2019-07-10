US President, Donald Trump, announced on Wednesday that the country will soon introduce new sanctions against Iran in line with its “maximum pressure’’ policy.

Washington previously increased sanctions due to the downing of one of its drones over the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian air defences.

This was after the UAV reportedly violated the country’s border.

The U.S. then slapped sanctions on Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and those closest to him. (Sputnik/NAN)

