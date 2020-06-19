ASPECT Software, a leading provider of enterprise contact center and workforce optimization software announced its participation in Forrester CX North America.

Attendees of the event are invited to join a Case Study Session today, June 16th at 12:40 pm ET. Automated Self-Service: Solving for Speed, Simplicity and Efficiency to learn how BAC Credomatic developed a series of bots across multiple self-service channels that helped support better online experiences for collections, online banking, lending and more.

BAC also utilizes flexible scheduling and automation tools to ensure that the right agents are available to help customers with more complex issues that require human interaction.

Utilizing Aspect CXP self-service technology, BAC Credomatic developed a comprehensive contact management solution to support collections activities.

After having success developing self-service options for collections, BAC Credomatic developed over 30 bots supporting 11 different services resulting in improved efficiencies, allowing for 30% of interactions to be completed outside service hours and a 12% increase in digital collections.

BAC also deployed the Aspect Via Workforce Management (WFM) solution, to redesign their scheduling process making it 60% faster.

Utilizing multichannel forecasting tools has drastically improved their estimates for inbound contact volumes and helped them ensure the right agents with the right skills are available to handle inquiries at the right times.

“It’s exciting to work with an organization like BAC Credomatic that shares our vision for omnichannel customer service to enhance overall customer experience,” said Michael Harris, Aspect CMO.

“When unforeseen circumstances surrounding COVID-19 required a greater reliance on digital interactions and workforce flexibility, BAC had the solutions in place to easily step up to the challenge.”

