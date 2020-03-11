AT least 3,000 people have been rendered homeless after a fire broke out in a crowded slum in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, police said on Wednesday.

Officer Abul Kalam Azad said the fire razed over 1,500 shanties, made of bamboo shafts and corrugated iron, at Rupnagar slum in Dhaka’s northern Mirpur neighbourhood.

He said rescuers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence department took over three hours to extinguish the flames at the makeshift settlement. However, any casualty figures were not immediately available.

Television footage showed heavy plumes of smoke covering the sky as slum residents tried to save their belongings. “The cause of the fire could not be ascertained,’’ Rasel Sikder, a fire service official, said.

However, he said electric malfunctioning might be to blame. “Local authorities have arranged meals for the 3,000 homeless people, but they have to sleep under the stars at least for the next few days,’’ Azad told dpa by phone.

Deadly fires are common in Bangladesh.

No fewer than 75 people were killed when a fire broke out in a crowded neighbourhood in Dhaka’s old town in February 2019.

The following month, another fire at a high-rise commercial building in Dhaka’s upscale Banani neighbourhood killed 26 others. In 2010, a devastating fire in the old part of Dhaka killed 124 people. (dpa/NAN)

– Mar. 11, 2020 @ 18:29 GMT |

