Boris Johnson has been elected Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after a ballot with 159,320 Tory members.

He won by a substantial margin over Jeremy Hunt, by 92,153 votes to 46,656 He will take over from Theresa May as PM on Wednesday. – The Nation

July 23, 2019

