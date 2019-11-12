BREXIT Party spokesman Tom Bewick said on Tuesday that his party still had great concerns regarding the withdrawal deal negotiated by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Bewick’s comments are coming notwithstanding the refusal of the party to contest the 317 parliamentary seats won by the Tories in 2017 at the upcoming snap vote.

On Monday, after months of trying to create a pro-Brexit alliance with the Conservative Party, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage announced that the party would not contest any of the 317 parliamentary seats won by the Tories in 2017 general election, calling this move a “unilateral Leave alliance.”

“We have got grave concerns about it. We are still standing in half of parliamentary seats around the country.

“I do not think it is very confusing, I think it is about ensuring that there is a Brexit majority in parliament, as in the last parliament, 75 per cent of MPs were Remainers, and 25 per cent voted to leave at the EU referendum.

“I think people watching this programme know we will not get a change in politics.

“We will not be able to change politics for good unless we change the men and women who sit on those green benches over the road,” Bewick told the Sky News broadcaster.

On Oct. 17, London and Brussels finally reached a new Brexit deal after protracted negotiations.

The new draft has dropped the controversial Irish backstop that was the main source of concern for opponents of the previous agreement.

The deal, however, was met with strong resistance in the UK parliament, prompting a decision to hold a snap general election on Dec. 12.

The UK exit from the bloc is currently scheduled for Jan. 31. (Sputnik/NAN)

