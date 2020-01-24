BRITAIN on Friday labelled the U.S. refusal to send a diplomat’s wife back to Britain for trial a “denial of justice” over the death of 19-year-old Briton in a car crash.

The British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said in a statement expressing British Government’s disappointment over the U.S. decision not to extradite the car crash suspect, Anne Sacoolas, to Britain.

Harry Dunn was killed when his motorbike and a car collided outside a U.S. military base in Northamptonshire on Aug. 27, 2019.

The driver of the car, Sacoolas, returned to the U.S, claiming diplomatic immunity.

Sacoolas was subsequently charged by Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service with causing death by dangerous driving.

“We feel this amount to a denial of justice, and we believe Anne Sacoolas should return to the UK. We are now urgently considering our options.

“We called the U.S. ambassador to Britain earlier to express the government’s disappointment.

“I also explained that the UK would have acted differently if this had been a UK diplomat serving in the U.S,” Raab said.

Also, the spokeswoman for the Home Office said that Britain was disappointed in U.S. decision, which appeared to be a denial of justice.

The case of Sacoolas had been a thorn in the “special relationship” between the U.S. and Britain, prompting debates over the limits of diplomatic immunity in cases unrelated to national security.

In spite the U.S. rejection, the Dunn families were remained resolute that they would get justice one day.

The family spokesman, Radd Seiger, however, expressed optimism that in spite the development, he was sure of justice someday. (Xinhua/NAN)

– Jan. 24, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)