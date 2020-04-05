British prime minister admitted in hospital

BORIS Johnson, prime minister of United Kingdom, has been admitted in the hospital 10 days after he tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation.

A spokesperson at Downing Street made this known on Sunday, April 5, stating that Johnson “continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus”, including a high temperature.

According to her, “On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

“The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, and protect the NHS and save lives.”