CANADIAN Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he was concerned that China could broaden its crackdown on Canada’s exports.

Trudeau said that he might seek a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month.

China has already blocked imports of Canadian canola seed and looks set to boost customs’ examinations of pork shipments.

“We are worried about their actions on canola and the potential for other actions against other products,’’ Trudeau said during a televised news conference in Northern France, where he was taking part in ceremonies to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Trudeau, accused by opposition parties of bungling relations with China, is due to attend a summit of the Group of 20 nations in Japan at the end of June.

China is also a member.

Asked whether he might talk to Xi on the sidelines of the event, Trudeau said “certainly we will see whether it would be appropriate or desirable to have a conversation directly with the Chinese President.

Diplomatic relations between Canada and China turned icy in December 2018 when police in Vancouver detained Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. arrest warrant.

