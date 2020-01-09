THE Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland will address the 2020 Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India next week.

Speaking at India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, she will highlight the need for multilateral responses to navigate the most pressing issues facing the global community, with a focus on how women can lead the way in tackling the complex and interconnected challenges of the 21st century.

The Secretary-General is available for interviews on key issues such as: The urgent need to achieve at least a 30 percent target for women in decision-making in the political, public and private spheres to benefit from gender diversity;

The urgency of limiting the global post-industrial temperature increase to 1.5°C to avoid the irreversible effects of climate change and the need to support increased ambition and action;

The acute threat climate change poses to the ocean and the recognition of ocean action as part of the climate solution;

A statement by the organisation noted the need for all nations to be able to trade freely and fairly within a transparent, inclusive, and open multilateral rules-based system, which supports sustainable and balanced growth in which all communities can participate.

