THE corruption trial of Latvian central bank chief, Ilmars Rimsevics, is scheduled to begin in early November. The trial is expected to be open to the public, a spokeswoman for the court administration in Riga told dpa.

Rimsevics, who was head of the Baltic nation’s central bank since 2001, is accused of accepting bribes and money laundering.

According to the Latvian public prosecutor’s office, Rimsevics accepted a paid holiday vacation and 250,000 Euros (274,000 dollars).

Rimsevics denied the allegations and sees himself as the victim of a plot by Latvia’s commercial banks.

He was arrested at the beginning of 2018 and was suspended from office after the Latvian judiciary imposed ban on him carrying out his work duties.

But Rimsevics went back to work at the central bank at the end of February after the European Court of Justice overturned the ban. His mandate ends in December. (NAN)

– Oct. 8, 2019 @ 15:35 GMT |

