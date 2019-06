BRITAIN’s High Court on Friday threw out a misconduct case accusing Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain’s prime minister, of knowingly lying during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign.

“We are quashing the decision of the district judge to issue the summonses” to Johnson, said judge Michael Supperstone. (AFP)

– June 7, 2019 @ 14:35 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)