OVER 500,000 COVID-19 tests are conducted every day in India and the number would soon be ramped up to one million per day, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi announced this while launching the COVID-19 testing facilities at three labs on Monday.

The three testing labs have been set up in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in three states, namely West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister said that with the three new testing labs, the COVID-19 testing capacity would be increased by at least 10,000 per day in Delhi-NCR (national capital region), Mumbai and Kolkata.

The testing centres will not be limited for COVID-19 tests only but would also cater to tests for other diseases like hepatitis B&C, HIV and dengue among others, said Modi.

According to Federal Health Ministry’s data released on Monday, 917,568 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement and the number of active cases in the country stand at 485,114.

A total of 32,771 people died and total cases reached 1,435,453.

Modi said there were more than 11,000 COVID-19 facilities and over 1.1 million beds available for patients.

