14 Democratic Senators have proposed a new bill seeking to block President Donald Trump’s executive action forcing U.S. federal agencies to release citizenship data for any use that could be seen as political.

Senators Diane Feinstein and Brian Schatz made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

“Today senators Dianne Feinstein and Brian Schatz led a group of senators in pushing back against President Trump’s executive action ordering federal agencies to turn over citizenship data from existing government records for political purposes,” they said.In addition to Feinstein and Schatz, the legislation was cosponsored by Senators Dick Durbin, Patty Murray, Jack Reed, Sherrod Brown, Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tim Kaine, Michael Bennet, Amy Klobuchar, Mazie Hirono and Tammy Duckworth.

“The executive order directing federal agencies to compile citizenship data through administrative records and merge it with decennial census data is a blatant effort to collect this information for political and discriminatory purposes,” the senators wrote.

Republicans, however, control the U.S. Senate so the legislation is not expected to have a serious prospect of being passed.

On July 11, Trump said that he was issuing an executive order requiring U.S. government agencies to hand over requested documents regarding citizens and non-citizens to the Department of Commerce.

JULY 24, 2019 17:24 GMT

