U.S. President Donald Trump denounces the Democrats, who are launching an impeachment inquiry, saying it is meant to undermine him while he is conducting diplomacy with foreign leaders.

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!” Trump tweeted.

The One Hundred Sixteenth United States Congress is the current meeting of the legislative branch of the U.S. federal government, composed of the senate and the House of Representatives. It convened in Washington DC. on Jan. 3, 2019, and will end on Jan. 3, 2021, during the fourth year of President Trump’s administration. Senators elected to regular terms in 2014 are finishing their terms in this Congress and House seats were apportioned based on the 2010 census.

In the Nov. 2018 midterm elections, the Democratic party won a new majority in the House, while the Republican party increased its majority in the Senate. Consequently, this is the first split Congress since the 113th (2013 to 2015), and the first Republican Senate/Democrat House split since the 99th (1985; to!1987).

This Congress is considered to be the most diverse ever elected, and the youngest incoming class in the past three cycles.

