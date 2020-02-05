SLEEP Expo Middle East, the first and only event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region dedicated to the booming sleep market, is set to open its doors from 9 to 11 February 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Leading companies that cater to all aspects of the business of sleep will gather under one roof to showcase their top-notch products and solutions. The event will also be graced by high-level experts from the mattress, retail, health, design, and hospitality business for insightful discussions highlighting the developments and key issues in the sleep industry.

Comprehensive in coverage, the second edition of Sleep Expo has been designed to serve as the ideal platform for exhibitors, including Mattress Manufacturers, Mattress Machinery, Sleep Technology and Accessories, Bed Linen, and Sleeping Aids suppliers and distributors, to connect with decision-makers and potential business partners seeking the latest innovations in sleep.

“We felt that the sleep industry – an ecosystem of manufacturers, retailers, health service providers, and other companies formed around sleep – needed a platform to create and raise awareness on the many products and solutions available in the market that can help people sleep better and improve their overall health. Sleep Expo’s core is to support industry growth by identifying and presenting a wide range of attractive opportunities (both regional and international) and delivering practical in-market support, advice and insights to relevant businesses and organizations. This is a time of unprecedented opportunity for businesses across industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail to scale, keeping in mind the heightened awareness on the need for quality sleep as well as optimistic market trends,” said Taher Patrawala, Director, Media Fusion, an organizer for the event.

The trade exhibit will have two verticals – Sleep Tech and Sleep Care. Sleep Care will witness innovative and sustainable work equipment from the mattress/bed/linen industry. Here the manufacturers showcase their finished products to the purchasing consumer on what innovation is best suited for them. Sleep Tech, on the other hand, will focus on a host of new innovations and raw materials in the market that will give manufacturers a chance to see what new equipment and solutions are in the industry.

Alongside the expansive display of innovative technologies and raw materials, an equally dynamic Conference will be held concurrently with the Expo. A roster of international and regional speakers will be on hand to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities for the sleep industry. The Sleep Expo Conference, developed to foster a culture of idea exchange, learning, and relationship-building between relevant industries, will tackle two main themes – Sleep Tech on Day 1, February 9 and Sleep Care on Day 2, February 10. Packed with keynote addresses, panel discussions and insightful presentations from some of the industry’s brightest minds, the Conference’s two-day agenda will cover a variety of topics relevant to the current market landscape. These include Technical Advances in Fabrics, Mattress Innovation & Sustainability, Technology Driving the Foam Industry, Scope of Brick n Mortar Stores in the Region, and The Importance of Sleep for the Hospitality Sector, among others.

A side event on Day 2 has also been organized to further engage retail and manufacturing professionals. Jerry Cheshire, an award-winning entrepreneur, and published author, and the Owner/Director of Surrey Beds will conduct a workshop titled ‘Profitable Partnership between Retailers & Mattress Manufacturers’. Cheshire, known as ‘The Beducator’, specializes in transforming sleep-deprived sub-somniacs into blissful sleepers using his ‘Blissful S.L.E.E.P Method’.

“Sleep Expo gives the best opportunity for professionals and fruitful exchange between suppliers and buyers of the sleep industry. Innova Bedding is pleased to be a part of the event. Through Sleep Expo, we look forward to establishing connections with industry partners and potential investors,” commented Onder Honi, General Manager, Innova Bedding.

In addition to the trade exhibit and the conference, the three-day event will also witness the inaugural Sleep Expo Awards, which will recognize and highlight excellence amongst MEA mattress manufacturers and suppliers, hotels and bed retailers.

Sleep Expo Middle East 2020 is slated on 9-11 February 2020 at Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

