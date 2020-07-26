“@airfrance flight AF0936 conveying 35 Nigerians from France and other European countries with 32 other Nationals arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 1545HRS from citizen Paris Charles d G Airport in Paris on July 26.

“The evacuation exercise was coordinated by the Nigerian Mission in France under Amb Modupe Irene, and monitored by NIDCOM.

“All Evacuees will now proceed on 14 days SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by @NCDCgov, @Fmohnigeria and Presidential Task Force (PTF) on #COVID-19,” it said. (NAN)