AGNES Callamard, special rapporteur of the United Nations on Summary, Arbitrary and Extra-judicial Killings, EJKs, executions is coming to Nigeria.

Callamard will be in Nigeria on a two-week mission from August 19 to September 2, 2019.

Her visit is coming on the heels of rising reports and incidents of extra judicial killings in Nigeria. The latest of such is the killing of the policemen while on duty by soldiers in Taraba State, Northern Nigeria.

Chidi Odinkalu, former chairman of National Human Rights Commission, (@ChidiOdinkalu) tweeted: that the visit is timely and important.

Aug. 14, 2019

