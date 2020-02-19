A Kosovo female police officer, on Tuesday, shot and killed four in-laws, then committed suicide, prosecutors said in Gnjilan, a town 50 kilometers south-east of the capital Pristina.

The killer, an officer with the local police precinct, shot her husband’s parents and two brothers, a spokesman for the prosecutor was quoted as saying.

All the five people died at the scene, it said, adding that an investigation was still underway, and the motive for the murders was not immediately clear. – Freedom Online

