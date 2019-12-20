France fines Google 150 million euros

France’s Competition Authority, on Friday fined U.S. tech giant Google 150 million euros ($167 million) for using unclear rules related to advertising.

According to the French regulator, Google has abused its dominant position in the search advertising market by adopting opaque and difficult to understand operating rules for its advertising platform Google Ads, by applying them in an unfair/random manner.

The French Competition Authority, therefore, imposed a penalty of 150 million euros and demands Google that clarify the operating rules for Google Ads, as well as the procedure for suspending the accounts.

In September, Google agreed to pay 965 million euros ($1.068 billion) to settle disputes with the French tax authorities that began four years ago. (Xinhua/NAN)

Dec. 20, 2019

