GERMAN Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz have reportedly declined an invitation to attend the gathering of ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) in the U.S.

Citing U.S. and German sources, Der Spiegel magazine reported that Germany told the U.S. administration that it would instead send state secretaries to the meeting, scheduled for July 29.

Other G7 countries were also considering sending second-tier delegates to the meeting, the magazine reported.

In May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to attend the G7 summit in Washington.

NAN

– Jul. 10, 2020| 18:45 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)