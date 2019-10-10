THE German government on Thursday reiterated its commitment to creating jobs and ensuring sustainable economic growth within the West African sub-region.

A statement by the ECOWAS Commission said that Mr. Christoph Rauh, the Director, sub-Saharan Africa, German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development reiterated his home government’s commitment at a two-day consultative meeting at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja.

Rauh, who led a German delegation to the meeting, expressed the desire of his home government to contribute its quarter toward the sustainable economic growth and development of countries in the sub-region.

The Commission said that Germany considered ECOWAS as a driver of change and desired to strengthen its current relations with Regional Economic Communities.

Ms Finda Koroma, the Vice President, ECOWAS Commission underscored the importance of reviewing the level of cooperation between the two parties.

She said that the review could be done through the implementation of projects and initiatives of common interest.

Koroma acknowledged the support of the German government for ECOWAS programmes including areas of regional competitiveness, institutional capacities, and stabilisation through sustainable development.

She expressed appreciation to the German government for its financial support to the region and also for aligning its development assistance in tandem with the priority needs of the ECOWAS region.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sessions on technical cooperation, political affairs, peace and security, trade and customs, metreology, energy, health, organisational development, regional stabilisation fund, and agriculture are scheduled to be held in the course of the meeting. (NAN)

