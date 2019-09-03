GOLDMAN Sachs has raised its estimate for the likelihood Britain will crash out of the European Union without a deal to 25 per cent from 20 per cent, citing the prolonged suspension of Parliament, as lawmakers decide the fate of the government’s Brexit plans.

Goldman said its base case with a 45 per cent probability remained that a close variant of the existing Brexit deal, which was rejected three times, will pass in the House of Commons.

The bank cut the probability of no Brexit to 30 per cent from 35 per cent.

UK lawmakers will decide on Tuesday, whether to shunt Britain toward a snap election when they vote on the first stage of their plan to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson from pursuing a no-deal Brexit. (Reuters/NAN)

– Sept. 3, 2019 @ 10:25 GMT |

