HP Inc. has unveiled HP Amplify, a first-of-its kind global channel partner programme that will drive dynamic partner growth and deliver consistent end customer experiences.

Built on a single, integrated structure, HP Amplify provides the insights, capabilities and collaboration tools needed to drive growth as digital transformation and customer purchasing behaviors continue to evolve. The new programme goes into effect November 1, 2020 for commercial partners with retail partners slated to transition in the second half of 2021.

By consolidating HP’s best partner products, tools and trainings into one intuitive programme, HP Amplify removes complexity, making it easier for partners to take advantage of its many benefits and engage customers on a deeper level.

Now comprised of just two distinct tracks – Synergy and Power – with clear compensation levels, HP Amplify provides partners with the flexibility to invest in value-added services and capabilities. The more a partner invests in these capabilities, the higher the rewards.

“Today’s buyer expects streamlined, automated and personalized experiences. To thrive in this changing environment – with data as the new currency – requires a combined shift to relate to our customers as individuals, not markets,” said Christoph Schell, HP Chief Commercial Officer.

“HP Amplify not only makes it easier for partners to do business with HP – it provides partners with a clear path to ready their business and succeed in today’s environment and beyond – to capitalize on emerging trends and play a central role in the evolving customer buying journey,” he added.

With the introduction of HP Amplify, HP is taking decisive actions to capitalize on shifts that have seen customers buying more products and services through digital channels. By so doing, HP is arming partners for future growth and to deliver a more satisfying customer experience.

“HP and its partners have an enormous and exciting opportunity to reinvent the way we do business and our route-to-market,” said Luciana Broggi, HP’s Global Head of HP Route-to-Market.

“Yet addressing these opportunities requires overcoming system inadequacies, legacy habits and embracing new business models. We’re making this leap together, embracing and investing in important changes to our ecosystem and our shared capabilities.”

Designed to enable progressive go-to-market strategies that cater to a combination of transactional, contractual and hybrid selling models, HP Amplify focuses on three core pillars: performance, capabilities and collaboration.

HP Amplify features an innovative measurement and reward system that accounts for the many strategic efforts partners employ throughout the holistic sales process, from registration volume to average sales value and account retention.

HP Amplify also measures rewards based on new capabilities, including investing in and improving digital skills, service delivery capabilities, e-commerce/omnichannel experiences and secure data collaboration.

HP will collaborate closely with partners to hone their digital skills, such as automated quotes and ordering, to provide a more consistent customer experience across multiple channels and equip partners with valuable research on the most important pain points in the customer journey.

Armed with this added opt-in customer intelligence, partners will have more of a competitive edge, with the intrinsic ability to anticipate and enable more positive customer outcomes. As a result, partners will be able to serve customers more seamlessly through automated inventory updates, product returns and holistic data intelligence.

– Jul. 17, 2020 @ 09:25 GMT

