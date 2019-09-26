IMF gets New Managing Director

Kristalina Georgieva , Bulgarian economist, has been selected to replace Christine Lagarde as the new managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Lagarde is leaving to become the head of the European Central Bank, ECB.

Georgieva, 66, was previously chief executive of the World Bank. She is the first person from an emerging economy to lead the IMF. A daughter of a civil engineer, Georgieva, who was the only nominee for the job, studied political economy and sociology at the Karl Marx Higher Institute of Economics in Sofia while Bulgaria was still under communist rule.

After graduating in 1976, she got her first taste of capitalism in the UK, as a British Council scholar at the London School of Economics.

After her selection by the IMF’s executive board, Georgieva described herself as “a firm believer in its mandate to help ensure the stability of the global economic and financial system through international co-operation”.

She is to serve a five-year term starting from beginning October 1.

Sep 26, 2019

