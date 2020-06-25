ISRAEL has extended its entry ban for tourists and foreigners for another four weeks, until Aug. 1, the country’s airport authority told airlines on Thursday.

Exceptions will be made only when the appropriate permits from immigration authorities are shown.

Airlines were told that they would be responsible for taking passengers who are denied entry back to their country of origin.

The ban doesn’t apply to Israeli citizens or those who can prove that their life is based in the country.

Israel first implemented the entry ban on March 18, a part of efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Recently, the country, for which tourism is one of the most important economic factors, has seen a strong increase in coronavirus cases. (dpa/NAN)

