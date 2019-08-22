ISRAELI fighter jets a number of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight in response to two rockets fired into Israel from the enclave.

The Israeli army made this known in a statement on Thursday.

The army added that it struck a number of military targets in a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip following the first projectile launch and additional targets following the second launch.

No injuries were reported on either side and nobody claimed responsibility for firing the projectiles from Gaza.

According to the army, six rockets have been fired from Gaza in the past six days.

A spokesman for the radical Islamist Hamas movement, which rules Gaza, warned earlier in the week that the difficult situation in Gaza would lead to a further escalation if Israel did not show any commitment toward implementing understandings brokered by Egypt with Israel.

A ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas has become increasingly fragile in recent weeks.

Since the beginning of August nine armed Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army after they approached the security fence along the border between Gaza and Israel.

Since March 2018, protesters in Gaza have taken to the streets at regular intervals to protest a blockade implemented by Israel and Egypt in the Gaza Strip.

The blockade was imposed after Hamas violently seized control of the coastal enclave in 2007.

Egypt and Israel have justified the measure by citing security reasons. (dpa/NAN)

– Aug. 22, 2019 @ 11:25 GMT |

