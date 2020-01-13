A Jordanian court on Monday sentenced an Israeli man to four months in prison on charges of illegally entering the country and possessing drugs.

The verdict against Konstantin Kotov, who was arrested in October, was issued by a state security court.

He was also fined 1,000 Jordanian dinars (1,400 dollars).

Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency initially reported a one-year prison sentence, but later said it was reduced to four months.

He had crossed into the kingdom through its northern border with Israel.

The man had pleaded guilty to entering Jordan illegally but denied the charge of possession of narcotics.

According to court records, the Israeli had a marijuana cigarette when he was arrested.

Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, becoming the second country in the Arab world after Egypt to establish diplomatic ties with the country.

Jan. 13, 2020

