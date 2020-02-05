AN Italian charity on Tuesday said it had won a legal battle to regain possession of a migrant rescue boat that had been impounded by judicial authorities in September.

“A court in Palermo “completely accepted the appeal” against the seizure of the Mare Jonio vessel,’’ Mediterranea Saving Humans said in a statement.

The boat was impounded on Sept. 3, under the terms of tough anti-immigration laws spearheaded by the far-right former interior minister Matteo Salvini.

Mediterranea said it would launch a fundraising appeal for the resumption of its migrant search and rescue activities after a “five-month forced a suspension.”

NAN

– Feb. 5, 2020 @ 08:30 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)