THE Japanese Government on Friday appointed Kojiro Shiraishi, chairman of the media conglomerate, Yomiuri Shimbun group, as its new ambassador to Switzerland.

The 72-year-old former political reporter rose through the newspaper’s ranks to become group president in June 2011 and became group chairman in June 2016.

While serving as the chairman at the Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association, Shiraishi was also a member of a government panel of experts tasked with reviewing proposals for Japan’s new era name before Reiwa was chosen.

The position of Japanese ambassador to Switzerland had been vacant since April after the resignation of Etsuro Honda.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government also named ambassadors to Bangladesh, Belarus, Denmark and Kyrgyzstan among others, and its mission to the Association of South-East Asian Nations. (Xinhua/NAN)

– Aug. 30, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

