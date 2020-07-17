LEADING Software-Defined Enterprise Content Delivery Network, SD ECDN, provider Kollective Technology today announced that it was selected by Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) to demonstrate the scalability of Microsoft Teams for live events at Microsoft Experience and Technology Centers worldwide.

Designed to create comprehensive and immersive technology experiences for Microsoft customers looking to adopt innovations that accelerate their Digital Transformation initiatives, Microsoft Experience and Technology Centers highlight the latest in Modern Workplace use cases, including live video broadcasts. By selecting Kollective as the certified ECDN of Experience Centers, Microsoft can now easily showcase how Teams can deliver company-wide, global live events with the help of ECDN technology.

Kollective’s ECDN platform, utilizing browser-based peering technology, scales Teams live events without the need to install software or invest in additional network infrastructure.

Leveraging the Kollective Demo Portal, Experience Center visitors can not only learn how ECDNs scale live events but also immediately start a free trial, enabling them to evaluate peer-assisted video delivery within their own Microsoft 365 tenant. Real-time analytics, included with every trial, provides teams with insights that easily demonstrate how peering technology optimizes user experience and live event reach while minimizing network impact.

“We are excited Microsoft selected Kollective to bring ECDN technology to customers embarking on their digital transformation journeys,” said Kollective CEO Dan Vetras. “Our solution enables enterprise organizations to maximize the ROI of their Microsoft 365 investment by optimizing networks to reliably deliver live and on-demand video content.”

“At Experience Center Asia, through enabling the use of Kollective Technology for Microsoft Teams live events, we not only showcase our commitment to partners and innovation, we also clearly demonstrate to the market how the Future of Work may look like,” said Microsoft’s Rebecca Hick, Director of Experience Center Asia.

– Jul. 17, 2020 @ 09:25 GMT

