KYRGYZ President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on Thursday signed a decree declaring 2020 the year of regional development, digitalisation of the country, and child support, his press service said.

In a report in 2018, Kyrgyzstan identified the development of regions as a key priority of the Central Asian country’s state policy.

“The plan continued in 2019, which was declared the year of regional development and digitalisation of the country,’’ the report said on Wednesday.

In addition, the press service said that the state would do more to support children, especially orphans, children in difficult situations and children with disabilities.

The state policy on the development of the country’s regions covers a set of measures aimed at boosting the domestic economy.

In particular, one goal is to reduce internal migration, which impacts families and weakens the social protection of children.

