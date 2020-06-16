MUNDIPHARMA has announced that Marc Princen has joined the Mundipharma network of independently associated companies as the Global Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2020.

In his new role, Princen will be responsible for all Mundipharma strategic and operational matters globally, focusing on the seamless execution of the 2020-2023 Business Plan.

Speaking of the appointment, Jacques Theurillat, Chairman, said “Marc is a highly proven pharmaceutical executive with a strong track record at leading pharma companies such as Schering-Plough, Merck & Co, Takeda, and Allergan.

He is widely recognized for his expertise in business change and transformation and joins us at an important moment as we continue our evolution as an organization. I wish him every success in his role with us.”

Marc is joining Mundipharma from Allergan International, where he was the President and EVP, International Business. He brings more than 30 years cross-functional experience in the pharmaceutical Industry with expertise spanning commercial, marketing, business development and management. Marc holds a Bachelor in Physiotherapy degree from Katholieke Universiteit in Leuven, Belgium.

“I am proud and delighted to be joining Mundipharma at this pivotal time,” Princen said.

“I see a genuine opportunity to help build a new and exciting future for the organization as it continues on its transformation journey.”

