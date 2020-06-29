“I am very excited to join Merck, a leader in science and technology, and head such a dedicated and driven organization. With its innovative, research-driven, specialty healthcare solutions, Merck is well-positioned to respond to the patients’ needs across the region and help them live a better life. I look forward to contributing to that by expanding our portfolio as well as extending its reach,” said Morad.

Merck’s Healthcare business in MEAR is represented in the therapeutic areas of General Medicine and Endocrinology (including Cardiometabolic Care), Fertility, Neurodegenerative Diseases and Oncology.

Joining from Allergan, Morad was the VP and Region Head of India, Middle East and Africa, leading the organization across 24 markets. Prior to Allergan, Morad was with Shire, in charge of the Eurasia, Middle East and Africa Region, where he led the integration efforts with Baxalta, established and expanded the company’s geographical footprint.

Prior to Shire, Morad spent 17 years with MSD working in different roles of increasing responsibility across 6 countries, including in regional leadership, general management and regional marketing.

Morad is a pharmacist with an MBA from Henley Business School. He was born and raised in the United States and over the years had the opportunity to live and work in several countries in Europe and the Middle East.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Merck.