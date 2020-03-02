GERMAN Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on Monday hit out at Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan over his unacceptable decision to tell Turkey-based refugees that he had opened the country’s border to the European Union (EU).

“The Turkish president doesn’t feel fully supported at the moment. But it is completely unacceptable to score political points at the expense of refugees.

“The refugees have now been put in a situation to go to the border there and essentially to end up in a cul-de-sac.

“Erdogan’s Saturday announcement was not our politics,” she said.

Merkel acknowledged Erdogan’s difficult predicament, given the latest flood into Turkey of Syrian refugees.

“Turkey has done a lot for accepting more than three million Syrian refugees as well as at least 1 million in total from Pakistan and Iran.

“The situation for Turkey has again developed very, very drastically because of what is going on in Idlib” she said. (dpa/NAN)

– Mar. 2, 2020 @ 19:35 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)