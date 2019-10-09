GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Airbus next week in a show of support as the U.S. prepares to impose sanctions in a trade row.

The two leaders will visit the European aircraft manufacturer’s headquarters in Toulouse on Oct. 16 ahead of a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting, Macron’s office said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the U.S. announced plans to slap tariffs on European aircraft after the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said it had the right to retaliate for illegal European subsidies to Airbus.

Airbus has called for negotiations, while the EU expects the WTO to give it the green light for counter-tariffs soon in a parallel case about illegal U.S. subsidies to rival manufacturer Boeing.

The Elysee Palace said that Merkel will also join Macron for a working dinner in Paris on Sunday to prepare for the joint governmental meeting and an EU summit later in the week. (dpa/NAN)

