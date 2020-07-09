Missing Seoul mayor found dead

The missing 64-year-old Mayor of South Korean capital Seoul, Park Won Soon, has been found dead, the news agency Yonhap reported on Thursday.

His body was found by police in the northern part of the city, the news agency said, citing police.

Park had been reported missing earlier by his daughter after saying something that sounded like “last words,” according to the report.

Police had conducted a search for the 64-year-old using drones and tracking dogs, although by 7 pm (1000 GMT) no sign of Park was reported.

The mayor left his apartment earlier on Thursday, saying something that sounded like “last words,” his daughter was quoted as saying.

The city administration of the 10 million-strong metropolis previously announced that the mayor had cancelled his appointments for the day.

According to reports, Park also turned off his smartphone.

The last signal transmitted from the device was located close to a temple in the north-eastern part of the city, where police were concentrating their search.

Park was re-elected twice, after winning the mayoral election for the first time in 2011 as an independent candidate, later joining the Social Liberal Democratic Party of South Korean President Moon Jae In.

Park formerly worked as a human rights lawyer and has been active in a civil rights organisation for years. (dpa/NAN)

