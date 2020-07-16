Dr Omale Amedu has been appointed as the new National Coordinator of the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) to replace Dr Oluwatoyin Smith, who recently retired from civil service.

The information is in a statement signed by Abdullahi Haruna, the Head, Media and Communications of NBTS on Thursday in Abuja.

Haruna stated that the new coordinator is a trained medical doctor, administrator and leadership mentor who graduated from University of Jos.

He noted that Amedu also attended University of Liverpool, UK, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, near Jos, and the Atlantic International University, Honolulu- Hawaii, U.S.

The new National Coordinator, Amedu, on assumption of office, charged staff of the service to be diligent, focused and result-oriented to increase the blood needs of the country and ensure blood safety, he added.

The media head stated that the new national coordinator had commenced immediate reorganisation of the service for improved efficiency. (NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 12:27 GMT

