THE Institute of International Relations, Netherlands, says it is seeking a partnership with Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), to strengthen bilateral relationship with Nigeria toward regular and regular migration.

A statement by Gabriel Odu, Head, Media and Public Relation Officer of the Commission, said on Thursday in Abuja that Netherlands was mapping out a scheme to make migration regular and legal with special interest on those with Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and Agriculture.

It said that the General Director, Netherlands Institute of International Relations Monika Ho, revealed the European nation’s interest during a courtesy visit to the Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“The initiative will encourage young graduates from Nigeria to upscale their skills in ICT and agriculture while in the Netherlands, and return home to impact on the country to create jobs and reduce poverty,” the statement quoted Ho as saying.

Ho added that with the partnership demonstrated by the commission led by Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, the initiative was sure to attract the attention of the European Union for strategic engagement.

The Chairman of NIDCOM, in her remarks, acknowledged that the synergy was timely, noting that the Mobility Scheme for young adults (graduates), to sharpen their skills and competences in ICT and agriculture, was encouraging.

She also stressed the need to make labour migration regular and legal, adding that it would also reduce the dangers of irregular migrants losing their lives in the desert and the Mediterranean.

Dabiri-Erewa assured the Netherlands that the Commission would work with the Nigerian Community in the Netherlands to tap into the opportunity provided by the institute.

