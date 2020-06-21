THE Management Board of the Northern Data AG today resolved with the approval of the Supervisory Board to increase the Company’s issued share capital by issuing 431,225 new no-par value ordinary bearer shares. This corresponds to 3.64% of the current share capital. The shares are issued against cash contributions partially utilizing the existing authorized capital and excluding the existing shareholders subscription rights.

The shares are issued at EUR 50 per share; thus the total gross issue proceeds are EUR 21,561,250. All shares will be subscribed by strategic investor Block.One.

Block. One is the global leader in high performance blockchain software and author of the EOSIO open source software. Block.one and Northern Data intend to work together closely to build software infrastructure on EOSIO for Northern Data’s HPC facility.

The net proceeds from the capital increase shall be used to strengthen the balance sheet, accelerate the growth of existing business activities and general corporate purposes.

The new shares will be included without a prospectus in the existing listing on the Open Market of the Munich Stock Exchange.

– June 21, 2020 @ 15:39 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)