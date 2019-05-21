Orji Uzor Kalu visits embattled Venezuelan President

Orji Uzor Kalu, Nigerian senator-elect, visits embattled President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela

ORJI Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has visited the embattled President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela on Monday.

Orji, now a Nigerian senator-elect met Maduro at the Miraflores Palace, Caracas.

Globovision.com reported that Orji discussed with his host, strengthening relations between Nigeria and Venezuela, both members of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

They also discussed matters of mutual interest in the gas and oil area, as well as the existing alliances through the Movement of Non-Aligned Countries to strengthen the Diplomacy of Peace with the peoples of the world, especially with Africa.

Delcy Rodríguez, executive vice president, Cilia Flores, wife of Maduro, and Yuri Pimentel, deputy minister for Africa, were all present at the meeting.

Some reports said Orji sealed some deals for his Slok Holding, a conglomerate with interests in shipping, banking and oil trading. NAN

