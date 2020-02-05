FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron’s office, on Wednesday welcomes proposed new rules for joining EU as “an important first step” toward further enlargement, months after France rejected opening of membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia.

According to a source in Macron’s office, the proposals put forward by the European Commission are “a significant change and a positive signal.’’

The source noted that the proposed rules making stages of the membership process reversible and increasing the role of existing member states were in line with what France sought in 2019.

It added that France was in favour of opening membership talks with non-EU European countries once the process, and the functioning of the EU itself, had been rethought. (dpa/NAN)

– Feb. 5, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT |

