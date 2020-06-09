PHOTOS: George Floyd buried on Tuesday

George Floyd's coffin wheeled by pall bearers
GEORGE FLOYD, who was murdered by a police officer was buried in the United States of America on Tuesday, June 9. Below are some of the pictures of the burial rite in his honor.

 

George Floyd's burial

 

George Floyd's burial

 

George Floyd's burial

