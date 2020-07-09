Two human smugglers have been arrested in the Greek port city of Thessaloniki after a car chase, the Police said on Thursday.

According to the Police, the smugglers were found hiding three Somali men in their vehicle boot on Wednesday.

“The two men were part of smuggling gangs, who hide migrants on vehicles and boats to transport them to Italy,’’ police circles reported.

Seven other human smugglers were apprehended the day before in western Greece after months of investigations.

Police also found 20 migrants hiding in a hollow space on a truck transporting watermelons to Italy.

The western ports of Patras and Igoumenitsa are transit hubs for illegal migration on the Turkey-Greece-Italy route, with daily ferries to the Italian ports of Brindisi, Bari, Ancona, Venice and Trieste. (dpa/NAN)

– Jul. 9, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

