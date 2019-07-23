A leading cleric in the Church of England, on Tuesday, urged British people to join him in prayer to save the country’s parliamentary democracy amid concerns over the country’s future direction.

“Please join me in praying for all who take on the responsibility of governance and parliamentary democracy,’’ tweeted the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, the church’s second most senior cleric.

The ruling conservatives were expected to announce former Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, as May’s successor to lead the party and the country.

Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union (EU), by the delayed exit date of Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

He faced a potential battle with lawmakers, who were mainly opposed to leaving the EU without a deal, amid speculation that he could try to dissolve parliament briefly.

Johnson was also speculated to find another legal means to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Sentamu, however, shared his prayer for the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament.

“God of eternal love and power, save our Parliamentary democracy, protect our High Court of Parliament, and all its members from partiality and prejudice, that they may walk humbly the path of kindness, justice and mercy.

“Give them wisdom, insight and a concern for the common good.

“The weight of their calling is too much to bear in their own strength; therefore, we pray earnestly, Father, send them help from your Holy Place and be their tower of strength. Lord, graciously hear us, Amen,’’ Sentamu said.

Sentamu and other senior Church of England clerics were members of parliament’s unelected upper house, the Lords, while the church also selects a member of the elected main house, the Commons, as its spokesperson. (dpa/NAN)

