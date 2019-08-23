RUSSIAN President, Vladimir Putin, and his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday agreed to intensify joint efforts to eliminate terrorist threats in Idlib, the last major rebel enclave of Syria.

In a phone conversation initiated by Ankara, Putin and Erdogan discussed Russian-Turkish cooperation in stabilising the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

They also discussed other aspects of the Syrian settlement, including the ongoing efforts by Russia, Turkey, Iran and the UN in the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, a body designated to amend Syria’s current constitution.

According to Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, Putin, Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, had agreed to discuss Syrian settlement affairs in Ankara on Sept. 16. (Xinhua/NAN)

